A song doesn’t have to just be a love song no more than it has to just be a political song, so argues The National’s Matt Berninger. For 2017’s Sleep Well Beast, the baritone lead man found himself writing songs that were at once reflections of relationships as well as commentary on events that were happening in the world and in politics. Berninger spoke with Kyle Meredith about the songs, the process, and much more.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Day I Die” below!