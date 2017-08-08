Neil Young has time and time again proven himself prolific releasing albums consistently since the late 60’s, so much that his legendary vaults are packed with overflow. Following the 2016 release Peace Trail, Young is dropping an unreleased album that was recorded 1976. While the LP itself is unreleased, many of songs have appeared in different versions on releases since, with the exception of “Hawaii” and “Give Me Strength,” which are making their studio debuts to the public. The title track, “Hitchhiker,” was reportedly recorded in one night at Indigo Ranch and is indeed a great teaser of what’s in store. Pre-order is available now and comes with a special Neil Young coffee mug.