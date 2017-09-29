The Tunesmiths have released the official music video for Pre-Game, off their latest release “Live at Headliners”. Directed by Ronin Noir, Pre-Game shows us a sincere, candid perspective of “Louisville’s Beloved” Tunesmiths surrounded by friends and the town they champion so much. After a few band member changes in the rhythm section(and even one more since this video), the band has remained truly undaunted and at the top of their game. “Live at Headliners” highlights a career-spanning, epic set of furious energy and razor-sharp musical talent.

“Live at Headliners” was recorded by Downtown Recording at the legendary Louisville venue Headliners Music Hall on January 21, 2017 and self-released by the band on August 1st. You won’t find footage of that performance in the video, however. Staying true to the heart of the song, “Pre-Game” features the band enjoying some of their favorite local spots before the big show.

The Tunesmith’s “Live at Headliners” is available now at CD Baby.