As we say goodbye to 2017, a Salute to 70’s Soul Cinema live from Headliners! House band Zach Longoria Project will be joined by guest vocalists Sheryl Rouse, Carly Johnson and Otis Junior! Tickets are just $20 in advance, $25 at the door and on sale Friday, November 10th. WFPK members watch your e-news for a chance to purchase tickets before they go on sale! Get your tickets early, before they sell out!
WFPK New Year’s 2017 is made possible in part by Falls City Beer and LeoCast
8:30pm – Doors open (Faux fur and bell bottoms encouraged)
9:00pm – Broadcast begins with WFPK’s Woodrow on the Radio and DJ Matt Anthony. Check out the go go dancers on our live stream at wfpk.org!
10:00pm – Zach Longoria Project takes the stage joined by Sheryl Rouse, Carly Johnson and Otis Junior on guest vocals!
Midnight – Balloon Drop…DJ’s second set.
Pictured Events will be there throughout the evening for your photo taking fun. Get a big group together, or snuggle with your sweetie. Keep all the memento photos you want; they’re free with the price of admission!
About Zach Longoria Project
ZLP is a 9+ member band from Louisville with an incredibly soulful vein. With R&B seated at the core of their music, ZLP weaves elements of jazz and a touch of old-school this & that to create what they like to call “Kentucky Fried Soul”.