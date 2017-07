Esteemed industrial rock group Nine Inch Nails have yet another EP coming out this week, and have offered up a music video for the single “Less Than”. Along with the visually sensational music video (struggling not to make any Videodrome references), it also contains the lyrics to the song for those who want to sing along. The EP, Halo 51, is set to release digitally July 21st, on CD August 8th, and vinyl September 1st.