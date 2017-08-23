Noah Gundersen had become bored of his own music, a sound rooted in soft and slow acoustic fare. While it was a formula that had built a sizable and loyal fan base, Gundersen was feeling trapped. With the addition of the anxiety that had swept a good portion of the world after the November elections, it was time for a sonic change for the Seattle artist. Gundersen spoke with Kyle Meredith about what went into the reinvention and how he’s trying not to be part of the white noise himself.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “The Sound” below!