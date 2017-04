Though Novo Amor is busy prepping a full length, having his songs featured in numerous commercials, and teaming up with musical partner Ed Tullett, he’s readied an EP called Bathing Beach (May 26). Full of lush, ethereal sounds, strings, and lyrical nostalgia, it’s another great example on why this Welsh born artist is one of the more interesting artists of our time.

Listen to the interview above and check out the single, “Carry You,” below.