Forecastle 2017 is right around the corner. We’re celebrating with 40 Days of Forecastle, covering the festival from all angles — playlists, artist interviews, city guides, behind-the-scenes stories, and a whole lot more. WFPK’s 40 Days of Forecastle is made possible by Kiel Thomson Company and Spalding University.

ODESZA have released five singles so far from their upcoming LP, A Moment Apart, ahead of it’s September 8th release and the Seattle electronic duo will be bringing those new songs, and plenty of fan favorites, to the Mast stage at Forecastle on Friday night. Harrison Mills spoke with Kyle Meredith about their expanded sound, special guests, and crafting their live show.

You can hear the interview above and then check out “Line of Sight” below!