Originally from Birmingham, AL, Banditos is a group – more like a gang, actually – of six 20-somethings, operating out of Nashville these days. Mixing equal parts alt-country twang and garage rock bang, their gritty rock ‘n roll at times will remind you of Janis Joplin’s blues, ZZ Top’s greasy boogie and the Alabama Shakes’ coed soul. They’ve spent the last two years touring relentlessly and recently released their sophomore album Visionland. We’re excited to welcome Banditos to Live Lunch this Friday and also appearing later in the afternoon at Seven Sense Festival.



