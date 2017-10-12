Considering they’ve only been together since April 2016, Louisville indie-folk quartet Bendigo Fletcher has been catching a lot of ears and attention both locally and regionally. Their nomination in this year’s Louisville Music Awards for “Americana Artist of the Year” is testament to that. Bendigo Fletcher’s sound tips its hat to its 70’s West Coast folk, pop and psych-rock influences while keeping their Kentucky roots close at hand, showcased on their self-titled EP released earlier this year. Having initially formed as a hobby to break up the workweek, the pressure was never on. With the simple goal of writing the best harmonies that singer/guitarist Ryan Anderson’s musical upbringing could inspire, they were free to create without restriction. The band succeeds in creating lo-fi earworm melodies with tight harmonies and instrumentation that just make you feel good. Check out their song “Sleeping Pad”; a fine example of the joy that radiates from the band. You can catch them in action Thursday Oct. 19th at Zanzabar appearing with Dead Horses. This is Bendigo Fletcher, The Opening Act!

