November 14, 2017

In the few years since forming, Blank Range has become one of the most interesting Americana bands to come out of Nashville. They play what’s been described as “off-kilter country-rock”, while forging a sound all their own. The band features amped-up guitars with occasional steel-guitar thrown in, topped off by tight vocal harmonies. Touring extensively, they’ve opened for such notables as Drive-By Truckers, Spoon, Benjamin Booker, The Mountain Goats, Strand of Oaks and Houndmouth. Their recently-released debut album Marooned with the Treasure features the appropriately titled single Opening Band. You can catch them in action this Saturday (11/18) appearing with Jessica Lea Mayfield at Zanzabar. Here with Opening Band, is Blank Range, The Opening Act!

