In the few years since forming, Blank Range has become one of the most interesting Americana bands to come out of Nashville. They play what’s been described as “off-kilter country-rock”, while forging a sound all their own. The band features amped-up guitars with occasional steel-guitar thrown in, topped off by tight vocal harmonies. Touring extensively, they’ve opened for such notables as Drive-By Truckers, Spoon, Benjamin Booker, The Mountain Goats, Strand of Oaks and Houndmouth. Their recently-released debut album Marooned with the Treasure features the appropriately titled single Opening Band. You can catch them in action this Saturday (11/18) appearing with Jessica Lea Mayfield at Zanzabar. Here with Opening Band, is Blank Range, The Opening Act!

