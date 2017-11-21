Following the breakup of Louisville prog-rock group The Formalities, band mates Shane Spader and brothers Logan and Gaven Hopkins picked up the pieces to form a new group and head in a different direction. Naming their new project Boa, the trio forges ahead as a psychedelic-leaning, funky, groove-centric group. While keeping it a bare bones a three piece, just guitar bass and drums, Boa works hard to keep a big, full sound with every member taking on vocal duties, narrowing in on focused and tight hooks. while retaining their psych-rock and jam-band sensibilities. Still considered a fairly new band on the scene, they’ve been making waves with energetic live performances and the release of their new 7 song EP “No Bad Days”. You can catch them in action appearing with White Reaper this Saturday night (11/25) at Headliners. Wicked Garden and Anemic Royalty are also on the bill. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. Check out “Swift Camp Creek”, a track from the new EP. This is Boa, The Opening Act!

