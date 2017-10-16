Earlier this year, Louisville garage-rockers Cereal Glyphs released their second album, appropriately titled The Second Hand. Sophomore releases can have a tendency to fall short on delivering the goods compared to a debut effort, but the Glyphs’ latest surpasses their first, which was a mighty fine record. This time out, the five piece group delivers 10 solid catchy psychedelic pop punk tunes that will stick in your head. The record does a great job of capturing the band’s energetic live sound, which is a difficult thing to do. You can experience the band in action this Wednesday night at Zanzabar, appearing with Sun Seeker. From the The Second Hand, check out the catchy fuzzed-out out single Passions Not Enough. This is Cereal Glyphs, The Opening Act!

