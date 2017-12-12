Hailing from the tiny mining town of Slaughters, KY, singer songwriter Chris Knight has drawn comparisons to his heroes Steve Earle and John Prine. Knight started on his musical journey at just three years old when he requested a plastic guitar for Christmas. At 15, he became more serious when he began teaching himself dozens of John Prine songs on his older brother’s guitar. After earning an agriculture degree from Western Kentucky University, Knight went to work in strip mine land reclamation, but in 1986 he heard Earle on the radio and decided to try his hand at writing songs. At the time he was in his mid-20’s and didn’t begin performing until age 30. For over 15 years, Knight has produced some of the finest songs in the Americana genre, that tell the story about the downtrodden of small-town America.

You can catch Chris and his band at The Louisville Palace this Thursday, 12/14 appearing with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit. Check out his tune “Nothing on Me”. This is Chris Knight, The Opening Act.