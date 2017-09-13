Doe Paoro is the stage name of Syracuse native Sonia Kreitzer, a singer/songwriter who blends moody electronic textures with soul, R&B, and dark-toned pop. Following a trip to Tibet, she began recording under the name of Doe Paoro, folding Tibetan opera vocal influences into her own minimalist pop sound. For her upcoming album release, Paoro worked with producers Sean Carey and BJ Burton who have worked with Bon Iver, The Tallest Man on Earth, Sylvan Esso, and others to even further deepen her musical repertoire, creating a mesmerizing hybrid of R&B, synthpop, and indie-leaning electro, drawing from influences ranging from Carole King to Portishead, Aretha Franklin and beyond. Her new album “After” will be released on September 25th, just in time for her Louisville appearance opening for Son Little the 27th at Zanzabar. Here with a taste of the new album is “Fading Into Black” is Doe Paoro, The Opening Act.

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST.