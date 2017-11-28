Songwriters Kevin Carducci and Sage Fifield, formed The Easy Leaves in the San Francisco area in 2008, with the initial intent to establish an old-time string band. However, that did not happen at all. In love with just too many different music genres and artists as diverse as Bob Wills and Smokey Robinson influencing their songwriting, Kevin and Sage gave up their banjo habits cold-turkey. The Easy Leaves’ sound was born- A modern acoustic sound, its roots intact while forging out in new directions, stretching the borders of Americana. Their catchy songs are melodic, lyric driven, and fueled by acoustic guitar and upright bass topped with pedal steel and drums. WFPK presents The Easy Leaves Wed. Nov 29, appearing with Pokey LaFarge at Headliners. Here with a taste of what you can expect is their tune Fool on a String. This is The Easy Leaves, The Opening Act!