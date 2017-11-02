Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Eleanor Friedberger is best known as one half of the indie rock duo The Fiery Furnaces, alongside her older brother Matthew. In the band she contributed the majority of the vocals both on record and in their live performances. In 2011, The Fiery Furnaces went on hiatus, with both Friedberger siblings embarking on solo careers. To date, Eleanor has released three solo studio albums, her latest being 2016’s New View, recorded with her backing band Icewater. You can catch Eleanor and band on November 10th performing at Headliners appearing with Luna. Here with the song He Didn’t Mention His Mother is Eleanor Friedberger, The Opening Act.

