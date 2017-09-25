Helado Negro is the stage moniker of music and performance artist Roberto Carlos Lange. Born in Florida to Ecuadorian immigrants and currently residing in Brooklyn, he was heavily influenced by the rich sounds and colors of the various Latin American cultures of southern Florida. Pounding bass beats from passing cars, boom boxes bouncing down the block, and late-night parties called “peñas” provided a foundation for his interest in sound and lifelong quest to discover the unlimited variety of objects used to produce music. His songs draw you in with layers of instrumentation, percussion that percolates rather than pulse, all combined with deeply intimate and personal lyrics in both Spanish and English.

WFPK is proud to present Helado Negro appearing with Sylvan Esso at The Mercury Ballroom this Friday night. He is currently on tour supporting his new album “Private Energy”. One of the standouts on the album is this soft and delicate ballad called “Young, Latin and Proud.” This is Helado Negro, The Opening Act.

