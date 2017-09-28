Born to Filipino immigrant parents in Arkansas, Chicago-based J (Justin) Fernandez used to spend his days as a map-maker. Now Fernandez navigates his own personal world of musical projects, drawing on the influences of early electronic music, pop and psychedelia of the 60’s. By mingling an arsenal of contemporary and vintage instruments and effects, Fernandez assembled the neo-psychedelic lo-fi recording Many Levels of Laughter, his 2015 debut album that he recorded at home.

You can experience J Fernandez this Saturday at Zanzabar, where he’ll be appearing with Matt Pond PA. Here from that debut album is the track Between the Channels. This is J Fernandez, The Opening Act.



