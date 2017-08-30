Hailing from Anderson, Indiana, Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery took their name from the 1903 silent Western and have crafted their sound in that sure-footed Americana tradition ever since their inception in 2011. The heart of their music is in the storytelling – stories that embrace the fact that we are all human together while setting hyper-literate lyrics to psych-folk melodies. The band serves as a revolving door of collaborating musicians to underscore Powell’s evolving craft. Their latest album Alyosha is a psychedelically-tinged electric folk album, inspired by classic Russian literature. Their sound often draws comparisons to Sufjan Stevens and Neil Young. No Depression described Powell’s sound as “lushly-composed chamber folk…revival-in-the-river folk mysticism.” You can catch the band at Zanzabar this Friday (9/1) appearing with Brooks Ritter & the Lower Lights. Here with the song “Cave of Clouds” is Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery: The Opening Act.

<

