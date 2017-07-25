Hailing from Rochester, NY, the electronic indie-pop group Joywave has been heavily influenced by 80’s electro-pop and techno. The band formed in 2010, releasing their first album in 2015, in addition to a few singles, EP’s and mixtape along the way. Their sophomore album, Content will be released this Friday, July 28th, just in time for their upcoming Louisville show. The band is known for connecting with their audience though their energetic and seamless live performances, plus the songs are simply smart and catchy. Extensive touring has taken them throughout the US, Canada and Europe. They’ve also played Coachella, and Lollapalooza, in addition to appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Live. The band is kicking off the start of an extensive tour opening for Young the Giant and Cold War Kids at the Louisville Palace on Friday, August 2nd. This is Joywave, the Opening Act.

