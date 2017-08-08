Julien Baker never imagined her sad songs would be loved beyond a small circle of friends, but the 21-year old guitarist, engineer and songwriter recently signed to the nearly 30-year-old Matador Records, a label known for its wide swath of beloved artists, including Liz Phair, Pavement, and Cat Power. The Memphis native was co-founder of the electronic dance music band Forrister, but began to find that she was beginning to write songs headed in a direction that didn’t quite fit the band. Her efforts led to a solo project which became her 2015 debut album “Sprained Ankle” full of songs that walk the shaky ground between heart-wrenching and cathartic. The record topped many end-of-the-year lists and its success led to features in The New Yorker, The New York Times and a performance on NPR’s Music Tiny Desk Concert Series. She has toured extensively and currently appearing with Belle & Sebastian, bringing her to Iroquois Amphitheater on August 17th. Here with the new song “Funeral Pyre”, is Julien Baker, the opening act.