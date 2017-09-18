Junior Astronomers are a long time indie-rock fixture in the Charlotte, North Carolina music scene. Since forming in 2008 they’ve crafted a sound that is raucous, jangly, sharp, and often danceable. Their new record “Body Language” is largely about living in Charlotte and how the band’s relationship with the city has grown and changed over the years. Seeing Junior Astronomers play live is a must-do. It’s been said many times that they are one of the most exciting bands in the DIY scene. The audience feeds them love and they are more than happy to feed it back. You can catch their performance this Friday, September 22nd at Zanzabar, appearing with WFPK favorites The Weeks. From their latest album, this is “That’s Why”. Junior Astronomers, The Opening Act.

