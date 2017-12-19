In September 2016, a mysterious new band from Los Angeles called Lo Moon uploaded its first official song to YouTube. Clocking in at over seven minutes long, “Loveless” caused an immediate stir in the music underground, and soon word came out that Chris Walla (of Death Cab For Cutie fame) was producing the group’s first album. Then … nothing happened. Well, that’s not exactly true. But in the year since the release of their debut track, Lo Moon’s official discography has grown by only two more songs: “This Is It” and their latest “Thorns”. This is clearly a band unafraid to take its time. Their long-rumored debut album is nearing completion and scheduled for an early 2018 release.

The band, consisting of singer and primary songwriter, Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker and Sam Stewart (son of Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics) draws frequent comparisons to the music of My Bloody Valentine, Roxy Music, Talk Talk and Peter Gabriel. You can catch their first Louisville appearance this Wednesday (12/20) at the Brown Theater in concert with The War On Drugs. Here with the latest single “Thorns” is Lo Moon, The Opening Act.