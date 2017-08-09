You’ve been hearing their single “Flying Apart” on WFPK for some time now, but just who is this band? Los Colognes are a young group out of Nashville who has managed to forge their own sound while channeling the best sonic worlds of decades past. On their third album “The Wave”, the band spent two years carefully crafting and layering tracks, as opposed to recording live in the studio as with previous albums. The result is a record that is laid-back with a subtle groove, heavily rooted in mid-’70s California pop, reminiscent of that era’s Bob Welch-fronted Fleetwood Mac. Add strains of Dire Straits, the Grateful Dead, the less bluesy aspects of Eric Clapton, and you get an idea of this modest, low-key set that compels you back to listen again and again.

WFPK is proud to present Los Colognes with Moon Taxi and The Weeks on August 19th at the Iroquois Amphitheater. Here with another taste of the album is the track “Unspoken”. This is Los Colognes, The Opening Act.

