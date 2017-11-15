Growing up on a farm in rural Ohio, Lydia Loveless always felt like an outcast in a town that emphasized religion and conformity. She escaped that with moving to Columbus,Ohio at age 14 and discovering punk-influenced county and rock n roll. The alt-country singer combines the honky-tonk sound and style of classic country artists like Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline, delivered with the twang and sneer of guitar-wrapped punk rock. Her 2016 album Real won critical acclaim, winding up on numerous “Best Of” lists, and the film “Who Is Lydia Loveless”, a documentary about her life and music hit the film festival circuit. You can catch Lydia and band in action when they play Headliners on Friday (11/17) appearing with JD McPherson. Here with the song Same to You from the Real album is Lydia Loveless, The Opening Act.

