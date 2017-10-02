After nearly ten years as the creative force behind the much-loved New York indie rock outfit Hooray For Earth, Noel Heroux felt he had lost his way, and the band had run out of steam. Feeling depressed and creatively stunted with what originally began as a solo project had to end to make way for another one. In 2016 the Massachusetts-bred, New York-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist saw a rebirth of creativity with the release of his self-titled solo album Mass Gothic on Sub Pop Records. WFPK is proud to present Mass Gothic with headliners Modest Mouse at The Louisville Palace tonight. Check out the infectious doo-wop inspired pop tune Every Night You’ve Got To Save Me. This is Mass Gothic, The Opening Act.

