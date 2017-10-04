For a band that’s only released 3 songs to date, the future looks promising for indie-folk group Mt. Joy. Founding members Sam Cooper and Matt Quinn started playing music together in high school, continuing on and off throughout college. Both ended up living in Los Angeles where they recorded a few songs, most notably their first, Astrovan. When the song went viral, they opted to devote themselves to their music. Quinn dropped out of graduate school and Cooper quit his job as a lawyer. While it hasn’t necessarily been an easy ride so far, that first song, Astrovan, blew up on Spotify with more than 230,000 plays in ten days. Since then, it has garnered more than 4.2 million streams, with their follow-up single Sheep earning more than 4.9 million. Astrovan tackles the struggles of artists as they try to pursue their passion. Quinn says “It’s a song that’s meant to inspire anyone who is struggling in their pursuit to keep going.” They will be joining The Lone Bellow at Headliners this Saturday (10/7). Here with Astrovan is Mt. Joy, The Opening Act.

