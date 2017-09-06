They describe their music as “blow pop in space”. They are no relation to Bruce Springsteen, nor are they from Palm Springs. Synth-pop band Palm Springsteen is its own being, hailing from L.A. Formed a little over 3 years ago, it’s the brainchild of Nick Hinman, whose early fondness of punk and New Wave artists lead him to find his own musical niche of synth-heavy tunes combined with a raw guitar sound. Palm Springsteen is the result. Their sound is a mesh of bicoastal influences—there are hints of Strokes-era downtown New York garage, raw proto-punk moments à la Suicide, post-punk references, and plenty of New Order-style synths. The group hits town this Sunday (9/10), appearing with Foster the People and Louisville’s own Frederick the Younger at the Iroquois Amphitheater. Here with a preview, is “She’s Got Claws,” a gritty, synth-laden beach rock track. This is Palm Springsteen, The Opening Act.

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST.