Southern California power trio The Rocketz, blend high energy rockabilly with punk rock. Drawing influence from bands like Social Distortion, The Reverend Horton Heat and Bad Religion, the group forges its own sound, and has been touring constantly, playing shows and festivals since 2009. Guitarist and frontman Tony Slash leads their rock and roll roller-coaster of songs while Nick “Chango” Anchondo powers through on the upright bass, adding a solid backbone to each song, with Anthony Drinkwater pulling it all together on the drums. The band brings its punkabilly mayhem to Headliners this Friday (9/8) appearing with Louisville’s own Vice Tricks, The Silver Shine ans Stagecoach Inferno. Check out the tune East LA from The Rocketz: The Opening Act.

