He’s considered a hot country songwriter, with tunes covered by Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton, but he may be an even hotter artist. Ruston Kelly has also created a personal sound which embodies indie, folk and rock, that when paired with his raw and honest lyrics makes for something different altogether. Not your typical “country artist”, Ruston draws influences from the likes of Townes Van Zant to Nirvana. He’s just as comfortable wearing a cowboy hat as he is a Slayer t-shirt. His story so far twists and turns through heartbreak and triumph, an overdose and rehab, empty dive bars and packed venues, to getting his life together and marrying to the love of his life, country artist Kacy Musgraves. It’s his life story that defines his unique style—a gravelly patchwork of folk lyricism, grunge attitude, country heart, Americana spirit, and rock energy. You can catch him December 15th at the Louisville Palace appearing with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. This is Ruston Kelly, The Opening Act.

Official Website Twitter Facebook Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:05 EST.