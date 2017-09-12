It’s been said that “she has a voice that transcends time and space. You can’t tell if she’s old or new, if she’s sitting next to you, on a mountain top, or down in some canyon.” She’s been wowing the local scene in Los Angeles the past two years, leaving everyone who witnesses her performance completely breathless. Singer/songwriter/guitarist Shannon Lay stepped away from her previous work with the punk band Feels to head in a different direction with a solo career. Her songwriting and guitar skills have drawn comparisons to Nick Drake, with songs that draw you in with every scratchy guitar string, every warm pulse of double bass, and every wave of the sad sounding cello. And it’s no coincidence that she’s currently touring with Kevin Morby, who was so taken with her that he started a label to release her upcoming album “Living Water” on September 22nd.

WFPK is proud to present Kevin Morby and Shannon Lay this Tuesday (9/12) at Zanzabar. Here with the beautifully sad song “The Moon’s Detriment” is Shannon Lay, The Opening Act.

