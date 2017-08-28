The Silver Shine is a Hungarian rock ‘n roll band that got its start in 2004. They have released 9 albums to date, and rocked audiences worldwide. Their musical recipe is vintage punk rock and roll mixed with punkabilly, all with a thunder-handed female upright bassist. Their influences range from bands like Social Distortion and Motorhead. And hey, don’t let the upright bass fool you… they play hard and loud punk rock and roll!

You can catch the band at Headliners Friday September 8th with The Rocketz and Louisville’s own Vice Kings. Here with the song “Angels To Some”, it’s The Silver Shine, The Opening Act.



