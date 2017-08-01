Like their name, The Steel Woods are a hybrid musical force, part hard-edged, part Americana, roots country folk, man-made, yet organic, rock but also bluegrass, R&B, blues, gospel, soul and heavy metal. The Nashville-based band is heavily steeped in Southern Rock, inspired by the likes of Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams through Willie and Waylon, then the Allmans, Skynyrd, The Band and Tom Petty up through contemporaries like Kings of Leon and the Avett Brothers.

WFPK’s Roots and Boots presents Whiskey Myers with special guests The Steel Woods this Thursday (August 3rd) at Headliners. Check out the song “Better in the Fall” from their latest album “Straw in the Wind”. Its The Steel Woods, the opening act.

Listen for The Opening Act every Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00am