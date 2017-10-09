After spending the last decade touring and performing as part of acclaimed country-folk duo HoneyHoney, singer and fiddler Suzanne Santo has released her debut solo album Ruby Red. When writing for this record, Santo said she drew inspiration from influences as diverse as Erykah Badu, David Bowie, Townes Van Zandt, and the Alabama Shakes. Check out the song “Blood On Your Knees”, a raucous number that decries needless self-pity. While it marks a stylistic detour from her folkier past, she sounds right at home amidst its pop and soul leanings. You can catch her at Zanzabar this Friday appearing with Willie Watson. This is Suzanne Santo, The Opening Act!

