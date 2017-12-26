Following in the footsteps of married duos like Johnny and June Carter Cash, Ashford and Simpson, and Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount Trotter, known as The War & Treaty, are obviously madly, deeply in love. And it shows in their on-stage chemistry as well as in the emotional depth and strength of their songwriting and performances. Both artists are phenomenally talented singers, with Michael’s powerful tenor-to-falsetto range and Tanya’s gorgeous soprano inducing goosebump moments. Their music feels steeped in the rich history of the blues, their stage presence is undeniable and together their voices are a force of nature. You can catch the full force of The War and Treaty when they appear in concert with St. Paul & the Broken Bones at the Louisville Palace on New Year’s Eve. Check out the title track to their new EP “Down To The River”. This is The War & Treaty, The Opening Act.

