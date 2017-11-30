With a sound that ranges from meditative trance to dark psychedelic folk, White Magic is the project of singer, guitarist, pianist, percussionist and composer Mira Billotte. Originally formed as a duo in Brooklyn, she performs under the White Magic moniker either solo with a group. Soulfully assured, Mira’s captivating voice evokes The Velvet Underground’s Nico with traces of Grace Slick, casting a spell over music that is both mystic and soulful. White Magic was named a ‘best new band’ by The Village Voice in 2005, and in 2015, released the song “I’m Hiding My Nightingale”. Billboard Magazine reviewed the track favorably, saying: “White Magic is a lot of things — dark, hopeful, mystical, yearning — but it’s never not lovely”. You’ll be able to witness White Magic in action December 10th at Mercury Ballroom performing with Angel Olsen, presented by WFPK. This is White Magic, The Opening Act!

Wikipedia Bandcamp Facebook

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:05 EST.