Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell knew they had found in each other after simultanously walking into a low hanging tree branch right after they met. Maybe that’s not the strongest foundation for building a partnership on, so they were twice as lucky to find out that not only could they both sing, but they sounded great when they sang together. It’s all evident on their upcoming debut record, Young, which finds the duo exploring themes of darkness and light, and coming of age.

You can hear all about it in the interview above and then check out their Tiny Desk performance below. And then check them out at Zanzabar on May 10!