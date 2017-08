In the three years since The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s Days of Abandon, Kip Berman became a new father and saw very quickly that life was about to change in a huge way. The feelings that come along with parenthood – joy, fear, celebration, and determination – all played a big part in the new LP, The Echo of Pleasure, which he tells Kyle Meredith all about.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “When I Dance With You” below!