Brandi Carlile’s 10th anniversary of The Story will feature a separate disc of famous artist’s covering the album in full called Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of the Story – An Album to Benefit War Child. We’ve already heard Dolly Parton’s version of the title track, and now Pearl Jam’s version of the album closer has made it’s way out. Check out the rocked up version of “Again Today,” and then grab the collection on May 5.