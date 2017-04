Peter Hook has spent the last few years touring with his band The Light, playing two sets of covers a night. Both are in tribute to his two former bands, performing a Joy Division album in full, and then a New Order album. On Record Store Day 2017, he’ll release 4 more live albums for the still ongoing series, which is what he and Kyle Meredith spoke about, as well as his new music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out an amazing live version of “Love Will Tear Us Apart” below.