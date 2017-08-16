As a member of The Only Ones, Petter Perrett gave us the classics “Another Girl, Another Planet” and “Why Don’t You Kill Yourself”. As a solo artist, he’s been quiet for well over a decade now, but that silence ended with the just released How The West Was Won. Perrett spoke with Kyle Meredith about recording the album with his sons, writing about his storied past (spoiler: drugs were involved), and his pick for the leader of the free world.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “How The West Was Won” below!