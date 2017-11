Petula Clark hits the road this fall with an expanded edition of her latest record, now titled Living For Today, which includes two new songs, one of which is a co-write with Tony Hatch, the fella who helped pen her most famous song, “Downtown”. Kyle Meredith spoke with the legendary artist about the new songs, covering Peggy Lee and The Beatles, and the relationship she has with her classic hits.

Listen to the interview above and then check out her cover of “Blackbird” below!