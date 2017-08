After scrapping a couple of albums and losing a founding member, Pickwick found a new direction leading into the recently released LoveJoys. Taking a queue from 70s soul and funk, but not abandoning their garage past, the LP reintroduced the Seattle band to plenty of curious fans. Galen Disston spoke with Kyle Meredith about the reinvention, some of their musical touchstones, and the struggles of being a touring band.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Turncoat” below!