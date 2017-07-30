In the early ‘10s, the heavily soul-influenced Seattle outfit Pickwick burst onto the scene, After a four year absence, they are back with the highly anticipated new album Love Joys. It’s apparent the band was reinventing itself, charting a new sonic direction. The new record pivots significantly and confidently, away from rock ‘n’ soul and toward a glossy, groovy future-funk that rumbles and snaps in all the right ways. To get a taste of it, check out the latest single Turncoat. Grab it while you can, it’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download TURNCOAT by PICKWICK