As the story goes, Portugal. The Man scrapped the album they had been working on after finding one of their dad’s original tickets to Woodstock. Thinking back to that era, and it’s sense of purpose in art, gave them a new lease and direction. Kyle Meredith spoke with Zachary Carothers about the LP and it’s lead single “Feel It Still,” working with Mike D of the Beastie Boys, and the time they were in Louisville on the day Muhammad Ali died.