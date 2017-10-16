After 35 years, The Professionals are back. The band was originally the offshoot of the Sex Pistols when Paul Cook and Steve Jones wanted to keep going after the legendary punk band called it quits. Now Tom Spencer has replaced Jones, they’ve invited some friends from The Clash, Guns n Roses, and Adam and the Ants, and produced the exhilarating new LP, What In the World. Kyle Meredith spoke with Cook and Spencer about the LP and the weight of the band’s history.

Listen to the interview above and then check out their single, “Good Man Down,” below!