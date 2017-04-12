Have PWR BTTM stopped? It doesn’t look like it. Grabbing our attention with their 2015 debut, Ugly Cherries, the duo played a million shows and rolled right into their sophomore LP. That would spell disaster for a lot of bands, but PWR BTTM isn’t most bands. Pageant explores themes of relationships, approval, and rejection, soundtracked by bright guitars and chunky riffs. It’s a fun record with layers. It’s real.

