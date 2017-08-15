Stoner rock legends Queens of the Stone Age have just dropped the second single to their forthcoming album Villains. Like “The Way You Used to Do” before it, this latest listen is everything you want from QOTSA; catchy, fun, hard-driving, and further showcases the consistent evolution the band has been making since the 90’s. “The Evil Has Landed” is accompanied by a moving devil sock-puppet picture, and we hope you enjoy the single as much as the devil looks like he is. Villains will be arriving August 25th.