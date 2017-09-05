Rainer Maria called it a day back in 2006, just months after releasing their record Catastrophe Keeps Us Together. It would take eight years for the trio to make a live reunion, which did eventually turn into conversations about new music. This summer finally brought that formal, official return with the awesomely powerful new self-titled LP. Kyle Meredith spoke with the trio about what it took to get to this comeback point, returning to a very different music industry, and the larger themes within the new album.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Lower Worlds” below!